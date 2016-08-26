LOCAL RUNDOWN: Bagdad football improves to 2-0

Loveall scores 2 TDs, grabs 2 INTs in 62-8 rout over Valley Lutheran

FLAGSTAFF – Benjamin Loveall scored two touchdowns, nabbed two interceptions and the Bagdad football team easily handled Valley Lutheran 62-8 at the Walkup Skydome on Friday night.

Loveall scored on an 83-yard touchdown run, and caught a 9-yard throw from his brother, Israel Loveall, in the win.

At quarterback, Loveall completed 4 of 10 passes for 96 yards and four touchdowns, while Connor Pacheco had four carries for 84 yards and a score.

Bagdad (2-0, 0-0 1A West) will host Williams in their home opener Friday, Sept. 2. The Vikings were ranked in the top five in the 1A conference by most preseason polls, while the Sultans are ranked No. 1.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Wilhide throws 4 touchdown passes in 57-6 rout over El Capitan

TUBA CITY – Dylan Wilhide threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, Dacodah Jensen rushed for a score and the Mayer football team won its second straight game in a 57-6 win over El Capitan on Friday night.

Jensen caught two passes for touchdowns from Wilhide, who was 8 for 12 for 168 yards on the night. Gabe Young caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, which scored 30 points in the second quarter in the win.

Defensively, Jensen led the team with 12 tackles while Cameron Henager had eight.

Mayer (2-0, 0-0 1A West) will host Joseph City in their home opener Friday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Alebic records 22 kills, but Roughriders drop season opener to Mesa

MESA – Iva Alebic had 22 kills, Jordan Tilley added 45 assists and 12 digs, but the Yavapai College volleyball team lost 3-2 to Mesa Community College in their season opener Thursday evening.

Kaytlin Yost added 10 kills, while libero Hannah Semon led the Roughriders with 22 digs but it wasn’t enough.

“The inconsistency is what caused us to fall short,” Yavapai head coach Zach Shaver said. “Mesa played well throughout the match and deserved the win.”

Yavapai won game one, 25-19, but dropped the next two, 25-19 and 25-21, before losing the fifth and deciding game, 15-10.

The Roughriders were in action Friday at the Coyote Classic in Las Vegas, but results were unavailable at press time.

Lee’s late goal gives Eagles season-opening win, 2-1

SANTEE, Calif. – Parker Lee’s goal in the 76th minute put the Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team ahead for good in a 2-1 victory over San Diego Christian on Thursday afternoon.

Megan Currier was credited with the assist for the Eagles, which open the season with a victory for the third straight year.

Krista Lee gave Embry-Riddle (1-0, 0-0 Cal-Pac) a 1-0 lead off a through ball by Nat Bristol in the 7th minute, then San Diego Christian’s Vivian Oray tied it in the 53rd minute on an unassisted goal.

Embry-Riddle will play Saint Katherine College in San Marcos, California, to complete a two-match road swing today at 3:30 p.m.

The Eagles will host MidAmerica Nazarene University in their home opener Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

Suarez nets 2 goals for Hawks, Embry-Riddle drops 3rd straight

SANTEE, Calif. – Borja Suarez scored two goals in the first 7 minutes for San Diego Christian, giving the Hawks a 2-0 win Thursday and sending the Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team to their third-straight loss to begin the 2016 season.

Embry-Riddle (0-3, 0-0 Cal-Pac) outshot the Hawks 8-6, but after goalkeeper Alexander Deahr surrendered two quick goals, he was pulled in the second half for Jake Hutto.

The Eagles will play Saint Katherine College in San Marcos, California, today at 1 p.m., in match two of a seven-match road trip. Embry-Riddle does not return to Prescott until Saturday, Oct. 1, against Simpson University.

