Local haz-mat teams descend on Sharlot Hall for 2 days of training

Hazardous Materials Response Teams from Prescott Fire Department, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and the Arizona National Guard’s 91st Civil Support Team will conduct training exercises at Sharlot Hall Museum Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 30 and 31. No, there’s nothing wrong nor dangerous at the campus – rather, a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for hazardous material response teams to conduct “live” response exercises.

During a recent inventory of collectibles acquired over the decades, some of the sealed, turn-of-the-century glass containers – themselves being works of art – contain liquids and powders completely unknown due to lack of identification or labels.

Other items contain substances referred to as “Bitters” or “The Magical Exlixir” – once considered useful tonics and antiseptics, but which have since been deemed carcinogenic or otherwise hazardous.

Recognizing the potential risks with certain items in the collections, museum curators contacted the Prescott Area Hazardous Materials Response Team to conduct an evaluation. After multiple discussions, all agreed that a “real-life training opportunity was at hand,” said Mick Woodcock, chief curator.

“What a great way to have hazardous materials technicians participate in a training exercise that allows for a practical response application, as well as real-world materials handling in a community learning exercise,” Woodcock said.

The haz-mat teams will conduct the actual – not just simulated – collection and identification process for this two-day “hazardous materials event.”

Daily media briefings and public question-and-answer opportunities will be at 11 a.m. on both days of the exercise.

The Sharlot Hall Museum is located at 415 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Government vehicles will commandeer McCormick Street just south of Gurley during the exercises.

For more information, call the museum at 928-445-3122.