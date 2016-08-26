Letter: Political climate

EDITOR:

I am sure you agree the candidate races this political season both nationally and throughout the State have been anything but warm and fuzzy, relaxed, dull and boring. Recalling my history lessons I do believe that negative campaigning goes way back to early history and started with John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. What has caused politics now days to be filled with innuendos, lies, bitter partisan press and so much disinformation?

I read a variety of newspapers, and I find myself somewhat dismayed and shocked at the printed letters to the Editor in papers everywhere, National papers, State papers and Local papers. I know we live in a hard world but we all need to get back to our grass roots and be the light to illuminate our world. Let’s start to be respectful of one another and show goodness to each other and let’s make a difference.

Every one of these candidates running for office should be respected, they all have qualifications, they all have abilities and accomplishments and great talent. We may not agree with their platform, however they have a desire to work for the people, they have courage, vision and some are underdogs, but we should never lose faith in who they are as people because they are doing something that we are not doing and that is running for office – kudos to each and every candidate Nationally, State wide and locally for the desire to bring about change and being courageous enough to run for office. They have hearts and courage and we should all work together to make a difference.

Sandy Griffis

Prescott