Food Truck Festival, Round 2

In case you haven’t noticed the signs posted at major intersections all over the city, the second annual Prescott Food Truck Festival is taking place on the Mile High Football Field Saturday, Aug. 27, from noon to 6 p.m.

Admission will be $5 and the trucks will strictly be selling entrees for $5 and food samples for $2.

Event organizer Steve Gottlieb believes this is the cheapest food truck festival in the state.

“I think that families need a break on food pricing, so we’re having the food trucks limit what they charge and find creative ways to make it work,” Gottlieb said.

There will be 12 food vendors on sight and 12 beers available for purchase.

There will also be two bouncy castles and three bands.

The Cross-eyed Possum will be playing at noon, KDMA Band takes over at 2 p.m. and Wes Williams finishes it off starting at 4 p.m.

The event will benefit Prescott Meals on Wheels.