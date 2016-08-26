Feature Home: 1640 Stoney Lane • Prescott • $725,000

Located in the exclusive Hassayampa Village gated community, this fabulous like-new luxury home features a split floor plan and is loaded with amenities! 3BR, 2BA on .24 acre, beautiful wood flooring and lush carpet, fi replaces in both great room and master bedroom, granite countertops and alder wood cabinetry in the bathrooms and kitchen. Add stainless Viking appliances and the kitchen is a chef’s dream. Enjoy both kitchen and formal dining areas, spacious master suite and guest bedrooms, plus large windows throughout that bring light into every room. Th e feel is exclusive, spacious and private, with covered patios both front and back from which you can entertain or simply sit and enjoy the views. Exterior stone work, landscaping, and many more custom touches make this cul-de-sac beauty the perfect choice for those who want comfort and elegance. MLS 997448

