Corporation commissioner seeks APS records on political cash

PHOENIX (AP) — A member of the Arizona Corporation Commission who has been urging the state's largest electric utility to disclose whether it spent millions on the 2014 commission election issued subpoenas Thursday demanding the company provide the information.

The subpoenas issued to Arizona Public Service and its parent company up the ante in Commissioner Bob Burns' quest to get the information. They seek information on political, charitable and lobbying spending.

APS has been the subject of ongoing speculation that it spent $3.2 million backing the 2014 elections of two commissioners. The company won't confirm or deny that it contributed to groups backing the candidates.

Burns has said the alleged campaign contributions make the public look at the commission "with suspicion and mistrust."

The commission, a separate constitutional entity, regulates electricity providers, water companies and other firms that hold monopoly power in the state, including setting rates. It also oversees securities regulation, railroad and pipeline safety and facilitates business incorporation. It has executive, judicial and legislative power over the firms it regulates.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich in May issued a legal opinion that said a single commissioner can require regulated utilities to disclose whether they spent money to influence an election.

If APS acknowledges spending on the commission race, it would constitute a major change in practice from decades of hands-off approaches of the election of commissioners who regulate monopoly utilities.

CEO Don Brandt wrote in a December letter to Burns that the parent company has a right to use its shareholder profits as it wishes.

"Compelled disclosure about political contributions that APS or its affiliates may have made out of shareholder profits would go beyond what is required of all corporations under Arizona campaign finance law, and would impinge on APS's First Amendment rights," Brandt wrote to Burns.

APS spokesman Jim McDonald said the company is reviewing the subpoenas, which seek records from 2011 through 2016.

The company disclosed in public filings early this month that it has received federal grand jury subpoenas seeking information on the 2014 commission and secretary of state elections. The FBI has said it is "currently conducting a long-term investigation related to the financing of certain statewide elections in the 2014 election cycle," but it has not named APS.

Burns, who is running for re-election, has been rebuffed by the other four commissioners in his effort to hire an outside attorney to analyze how outside interests may be influencing utility regulators' decisions. During an Aug. 11 meeting, the other four lambasted him for tainting the commission by alleging its members may have been influenced by APS. Burns called the vote a disguised effort to prevent him from doing his constitutional duty to oversee regulated utilities.

The other members also said a subpoena from Burns would just end up with the commission in court against APS. Burns said he's not sure what will happen if APS refuses to comply.

"We don't know exactly what to do because we don't know exactly how they might refuse to comply," Burns said Thursday.

Three commission seats are up for grabs in November, with two Democrats and five Republicans on next week's primary ballot. In a debate, Commissioner Andy Tobin and GOP candidates Al Melvin, Rick Gray and Boyd Dunn said Burns should drop his effort to force APS to reveal whether it spent in the election.

Burns said his effort has nothing to do with politics.

"I don't view it as a political stunt," he said. "Since I've been working on this for 18 months or so, I don't see how anybody can label it as such."