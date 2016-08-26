Bundrick tosses 7 TDs, but Bradshaw falls at Cactus

GLENDALE – Bradshaw Mountain High quarterback Gunner Bundrick threw a school-record seven touchdown passes, but the Bears didn’t have enough defensively in a 70-49 loss to Cactus in Week 1 of the 2016 football season.

In a 4A Conference clash pitting two 2015 state playoff qualifiers Friday night, Aug. 26, the Cobras ran roughshod on a porous Bears’ defense that started five sophomores and needs time to develop.

The senior Bundrick finished with an unofficial Bradshaw school-record 388 yards passing in addition to his seven TDs through the air. Bradshaw coach David Moran set the previous single-game TD record of 6 TDs when he was the Bears’ QB in 1995 versus Wickenburg. Bundrick also ran for 181 yards despite being sacked a few times. Three sophomores started on the o-line for Bradshaw.

“I saw a lot of determination from Gunner, and he did a good job of picking up a leadership role,” Moran said afterwards. “He made good decisions and played with his feet and his arm.”

Bears senior wideout Ryan Shaver hauled in 10 catches for 208 yards and three TDs. Tim Young had four receptions for 75 yards and three TDs. Abe Hernandez finished with three catches for 13 yards and a TD.

For Cactus, junior tailback Damaria Norris rushed for 271 yards on 20 carries and two TDs. Cobras senior Matthew Eberhardt chipped in with 97 yards rushing on only three carries and two TDs. He also had a receiving TD.

Leading 49-35 entering the fourth quarter, Cactus QB Mahal Lee quickly found Eberhardt for a 29-yard TD in the end zone and a 56-35 Cobras edge.

On Bradshaw’s next drive, inside of 8:31 left, Young’s 10-yard TD catch cut it to 56-41 after a failed point after try.

But running behind a huge offensive line, Norris’ 13-yard TD on the next drive made it 63-41 Cactus.

Insurmountable deficit, right? Well, Bradshaw refused to quit. In one of the plays of the evening, Bundrick found Shaver for a 41-yard TD catch to make it 63-49 with 5:01 left.

On the ensuing kickoff, however, Cactus put the game on ice when Eberhardt ran it back 80 yards for a TD and a 70-49 lead.

Poor defense and mistakes cost Bradshaw, which unofficially finished the game with 10 penalties for 90 yards in losses.

On the opening drive of second half, Cactus scored a TD and pulled ahead 49-21.

But Bradshaw responded behind the Shaver to Bundrick connection. The duo converted a pair of third-and-longs, including a 24-yard TD catch that made it 49-27. The PAT failed. Bradshaw forced Cactus to punt on its ensuing possession with 3:09 to go in the third.

Bundrick later threw a TD pass to Hernandez with 46 seconds left and converted a 2-point conversion pass to Reece Thompson to slice it to 49-35 Cactus before the wheels eventually fell off.

In the first half, Bradshaw took a 7-0 lead with 7:57 left in the first quarter when Bundrick threw a 52-yard TD pass to Young. Cactus tied it on the very next play from scrimmage, though, as Norris ran 59 yards for a TD.

Bradshaw pushed in front 13-7 on Bundrick’s 64-yard TD pass to Shaver with 5:59 left in first period after a failed extra point.

However, Cactus took control of the rest of the opening half.

On the Cobras’ next drive, Eberhardt scored on an 84-yard TD run on a receiver sweep, claiming the lead for good with 4:51 left in first quarter.

In the second quarter, Cactus’ Noah Martinez reached pay dirt on a 10-yard bubble screen for a 21-13 edge.

With 9 minutes left until halftime, Bradshaw’s Young punted and Cactus took over at the Bears’ 35. Moments later, Eberhardt scored his second TD of the night to hand the hosts a 28-13 lead.

The Cobras fooled Bradshaw on the ensuing kickoff, an onside that Cactus recovered. Getting the ball back at the Bears’ 34, Cactus went to work. After an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Bears, Norris scored a 2-yard TD two plays later to make it 35-13.

On Bradshaw’s next possession, Young’s punt was blocked deep in the Bears’ own end. Cactus’ Cory Jones scooped up the ball and scored to make it 42-13.

With 2:41 left until halftime, Bundrick found Young on a 4-yard TD pass, the second TD catch of the evening for Young. A 2-point conversion run by Abe Hernandez cut it to 42-21.

Cactus had another chance to score in the final minute before the halftime gun, but Cobras kicker Tyler Combs missed a 31-yard field goal, in part because of windy conditions in Glendale.

The Bears (0-1 overall record) will try to regroup for Week 2 when they play host to Estrella Foothills at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley.