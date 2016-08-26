Ballet Hispanico premieres on big screen

Ballet Hispanico will premiere on the big screen Aug. 28 as the “Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance” series debuts at Sedona’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A dazzling double bill from Ballet Hispanico, America’s leading Latino dance company, will be screened in cinemas nationwide and at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona as part of the Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance series. The Sedona International Film Festival presents the big-screen debut on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

Ballet Hispanico will whisk us away to contemporary dance’s hottest spot (Washington Post) in this imaginative and theatrical showcase of Latin-inspired dancing at its best.

Led by Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispanico will perform two audience favorites: “CARMEN.maquia”, an electrifying contemporary take on Bizet’s passionate opera choreographed by Spaniard Gustavo Ramírez Sansaro, and “Club Havana,” a virtuosic re-imagining of a sizzling nightclub by Cuban-born choreographer Pedro Ruiz.

CARMEN.maquia

Hailed as a “masterpiece” by the Chicago Sun-Times and inspired by Bizet’s iconic opera about a passionate gypsy, “CARMEN.maquia” is riveting from start to finish. The physically charged and sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco. With a visual concept inspired by Picasso’s black-and-white palette, and movement that is full of elaborate partnering, “CARMEN.maquia” is a bold and electrifying re-imagining of this fiery and tragic tale.

CLUB HAVANA

The intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha are brought to life by Cuban-born choreographer Pedro Ruiz in this re-imagined nightclub populated by virtuoso dancers.

Celebrating 45 years of sharing and reflecting the ever-changing diversity of Latino cultures, Ballet Hispanico is the new expression of American contemporary dance. Led by Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro, the Company has produced world-class, multifaceted performances that have featured master works by Nacho Duato, cutting-edge premieres by Cayetano Soto and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and live music collaborations with renowned artists such as Paquito D’Rivera and Ruben Blades—to name a notable few.

Ballet Hispanico has performed for audiences totaling over 3 million, throughout 11 countries, and on 3 continents. Through the work of its professional company, school of dance, and community arts education programs, Ballet Hispanico celebrates the dynamic aesthetics of the Hispanic diaspora, building new avenues of cultural dialogue and sharing the joy of dance with all communities.

Ballet Hispanico will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.