Is your home covered? - Some insurance companies are factoring in defensible space, or lack of, for fire coverage

Patti and Robert Jacobsen were surprised to receive a notice this past month from their homeowner’s insurance broker that The Hartford insurance company would not renew their policy “due to the wildfire exposure.” The policy was set to expire Aug. 6. They have since purchased insurance locally through another company.

“We’re in the middle – it’s not a forest, there’s a ranch behind us, behind the area. Way up at the top of the hill is some vacant land, but not a pine forest, more of scrub,” Patti Jacobsen said of her property in Pinion Oaks to the north of Prescott Parkway.

Pinion Oaks is not one of the more than 30 Firewise Communities in the Quad Cities that have taken action to reduce the risk of wildfires. Some insurance companies will offer discounts to homeowners in a Firewise Community. The Jacobsens did not qualify for a discount, but they didn’t understand why “wildfire exposure” would eliminate them from coverage while friends in other parts of the city, like Haisley Homestead with its pine forests, had no issues.

Sharon Whiting with Abbot Insurance Consulting in Prescott offers insurance through Hartford. She said sometimes insurance companies will suspend writing new policies until the danger of wildfires, hurricanes or tornadoes passes.

“You don’t write a policy when the fire is a block away, or when the tide is at your door sill,” Whiting, who has been selling insurance for 40 years, said.

The Jacobsens’ policy wasn’t suspended; it was just not renewed. Whiting looked on the Hartford website and didn’t find any notice of non-renewals in the Prescott area.

All companies will put a moratorium on writing new business if there is imminent danger of fire, or if the property is in a Protection Class 10, she said. She speculated that the Jacobsens might be in a higher level protection class, and realizing that, their former insurance company did not renew the policy.

Rates are based on the 1-10 Protection Class in which the property exists. One is the best rate with no forest, a hydrant nearby, and a fire station within three to four miles. Ten is the least favorable where there are no hydrants, firefighters need to use tanker trucks, or they have to go through brush or climb a mountain to get to the home. Whiting said some companies won’t write policies for Class 10 homes.

Michelle Symington, The Hartford media and public relations assistant director, provided an official response from the company, but did not specifically mention the Jacobsens’ situation.

“The Hartford continuously evaluates the risks of doing business in states to appropriately manage our overall exposure, including wildfire risks, which enables us to pay homeowners claims when customers need us the most. The Hartford is non-renewing less than 3 percent of its Prescott, Arizona, homeowner policyholders and less than 0.5 percent of customers statewide. We continue to provide homeowners insurance to more than 60,000 customers throughout the state.”

Two insurance companies offer discounts for homeowners living in a certified Firewise Community, said Bob Betts, chair of the Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission (PAWUIC).

“Last quarter, we were the fourth state to be added to the USAA list of states offering premium discounts for its policyholders living in recognized Firewise Communities,” Betts said. “Now, Allstate Insurance is offering a variable deductible on its wildfire component of their homeowner insurance policies.”

Through grants, PAWUIC helps neighborhoods and communities create defensible space around buildings. Removing pine needles and dead vegetation, cutting back tree branches that overhang rooftops, and pruning branches 6-10 feet above ground are all actions homeowners can take to help prevent the spread of wildfire and increase safety for firefighters.