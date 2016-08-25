Trauma Intervention Program trains volunteers to aid victims of tragedy

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews are the first call when tragedy strikes, but once the emergency is over they are forced to return to duty.

Want to help? For those interested in learning more about the TIP program, visit the website: www.tipofaz.org A Prescott area training will begin on Sept. 29 with a three-hour orientation and continue with seven additional, three-hour sessions and a graduation on Nov. 3. Contact the TIP office for more information: 928-445-4655

For victims, be it the death of a spouse, a serious injury suffered in a car crash, or the loss of a home to fire, the departure of first responders is the beginning of their grief process.

“Following a traumatic event, the people involved often feel helpless, confused, and experience emotional shock. They are confronted with a situation for which they are totally unprepared. Often, there is no one available in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy to guide victims through these difficult hours,” said Sue Rutherford, executive director of Traumatic Intervention Programs of Arizona Inc (TIP) headquartered in Prescott Valley.

Research indicates people who receive emotional and practical support in the immediate aftermath of a trauma will recover quicker than those who do not, Rutherford said.

That is why TIP trains volunteers to work with emergency personnel – police and sheriffs, fire departments, and hospitals – to offer emotional first aid during and after a crisis occurs. A TIP dispatcher is charged with contacting these citizens who are of all ages and occupations.

Volunteer Ralph Gonzales in Prescott Valley said many volunteers are individuals who have experienced a trauma in their own lives. They know the importance of having a caring and knowledgeable person able to assist a person in their darkest hours. In his five years, Gonzales said he has responded to five home deaths, seven suicides, three structure fires, three calls to the emergency room, and one death notification.

TIP was founded in 1985 by Wagne Fortin, a licensed mental health professional in San Diego County. At present, there are 18 chapters serving 75 cities, 67 police departments, 100 hospitals and 55 fire departments. The Yavapai Chapter was started in 2000 and has 50 trained volunteers.

TIP volunteers go through an intensive training program, and after certification are required to commit a minimum of three 12-hour shifts, and no more than six 12-hour shifts, each month.

“Natural caregivers have known for centuries the value of listening with great care and little judgment to a person’s sorrow and pain. Crisis intervention is more than a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold or an ear with which to listen. It encompasses all of those attributes in a crisis intervener and more. It involves skill and knowledge - combined in a simple but powerful way,” Rutherford said in a written statement. “When tragedy strikes, many survivors face a critical moment in their lives, in which the vicarious circumstances of their experience can profoundly intensify the trauma of the tragedy itself.”

In what is known as the “dreadful hour,” TIP volunteers offer comfort to people who are in various stages of shock. They offer a comforting presence and protection as these individuals begin to comprehend the unthinkable in their life, Rutherford and Gonzalez described. TIP volunteers offer practical, emergency aids, such as blankets and stuffed toys for children, but most importantly, assure their clients they are not alone.

A TIP volunteer’s mantra is always, ““I’m here for you,” Rutherford said.