Preview capsule: Chino Valley High School Girls’ Soccer

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
Chino Valley High Girls’ Soccer 2016 Schedule All home matches in CAPS
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 30 at Snowflake 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 ROUND VALL. 2 p.m.
Sept. 13 at North. Prep^ 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Show Low Inv. TBA
Sept. 20 at Payson 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 Desert Christ.^! 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 LEAD. EDGE^ 4 p.m.
Sept. 30 at O.P. Classic TBA
Oct. 4 CAMP VERDE^ 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 PAYSON^+ 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Lead. Edge^ 4 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Desert Christ.^ 5 p.m.
Oct. 18 NORTH. PREP^ 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Camp Verde^ 6 p.m.
^ = 2A Central Region match
! = Under the Lights match
- = Senior Night
