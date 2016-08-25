Preview capsule: Chino Valley High School Girls’ Soccer

Chino Valley’s Lauren Foster (3) tries to slip one past the goalie as the Lady Cougars take on Payson High School in 2015.

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

  • Originally Published: August 25, 2016 6:02 a.m.

    • Chino Valley High Girls’ Soccer 2016 Schedule All home matches in CAPS

    DATE OPPONENT TIME

    Aug. 30 at Snowflake 6 p.m.

    Sept. 8 ROUND VALL. 2 p.m.

    Sept. 13 at North. Prep^ 3:45 p.m.

    Sept. 16 at Show Low Inv. TBA

    Sept. 20 at Payson 6 p.m.

    Sept. 24 Desert Christ.^! 6 p.m.

    Sept. 27 LEAD. EDGE^ 4 p.m.

    Sept. 30 at O.P. Classic TBA

    Oct. 4 CAMP VERDE^ 3:30 p.m.

    Oct. 6 PAYSON^+ 6 p.m.

    Oct. 13 at Lead. Edge^ 4 p.m.

    Oct. 15 at Desert Christ.^ 5 p.m.

    Oct. 18 NORTH. PREP^ 3:30 p.m.

    Oct. 20 at Camp Verde^ 6 p.m.

    ^ = 2A Central Region match

    ! = Under the Lights match

    • = Senior Night

