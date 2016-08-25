Obituary: LaDonna Dabbs

LaDonna Dabbs of Bagdad, Arizona, passed into God’s waiting arms on Aug. 20, surrounded by many loving family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Armstrong; first husband John Nelson III, and brother Morty Armstrong.



She is survived by mother Mildred Armstrong; husband Mark Dabbs; son John Nelson IV; daughter Julie Nelson; stepdaughter Amanda DeBuigne and husband Jeff; nephew Brandan Armstrong; niece Andra Hamilton and husband Shannon; sisters-in-law Frankie Armstrong,

Elizabeth Dabbs and Debra Rudy; brothers-in-law John Dabbs, Thom Rudy and Tommy Dabbs; mother-in-law Grace Dabbs; and so many other cherished relatives and friends. She was a good friend as an understanding listener, and attracted so many with her polite and respectful personality. LaDonna was a wonderful homemaker and the Treasurer for Hillside Bible Church. She will be missed dearly. A graveside service will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery in Elk City, Oklahoma, Monday, Aug. 29, at noon. A celebration of life service will be at Hillside Bible Church in Hillside, Arizona, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.