Obituary: Charles Semlich

Charles Semlich, 87, of Sun City West, Arizona passed away on July 22, 2016, in Hospice of the Valley, Surprise, Arizona. He was born Feb. 28, 1929, in New York City, New York, to Charles and Anna (Lekow) Semlich.

He attended high school in New York City, then went on to college at Indiana Institute of Technology, before going into the Army and serving his country during the Korean War. He then became an engineer/consultant and retired in 1989.

He received many blue ribbons for photography of wildlife, scenery and flowers. His was the political cartoonist in the Chino Valley Review newspaper for 16 years.

Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia Semlich; stepchildren

Margot Utterback, Ralee Pruitt, Laurie Waller, Bobby Waller, William (Edwina) Swaim, and Sharon (Jim) Ledbetter; grandchildren Everett (Laura) Waller, Cheyenne (Angel) Carillo, Eric Christopher; great-grandchild Layla Carillo; seven stepgrandchildren, and special favorite Laura (Greg) Hayes.

He had many friends and always had a big smile and a joke or two to tell. Once a friend always a friend.

Memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley 14066 W. Waddell Road, Surprise, AZ 85399 or St. Vincent DePaul, 935 Fair St., Prescott, Arizona.

Hampton Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

