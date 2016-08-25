Now Showing: Week of Aug. 26

(NEW) BEN HUR – The epic story of Judah Ben-Hur, a prince falsely accused of treason by his adopted brother Messala, an officer in the Roman army. Stripped of his title, separated from his family and the woman he loves, Judah is forced into slavery. After years at sea, Judah returns to his homeland to seek revenge, but an encounter with Jesus leads him to the Crucifixion, where he discovers forgiveness and finds redemption. Rated PG-13 for sequences of vio-lence and disturbing images. Classics, Drama

(NEW) MECHANIC: RESURRECTION – Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) returns as the Mechanic in the sequel to the 2011 action thriller. When the deceitful actions of a cunning but beautiful woman (Jessica Alba) force him to return to the life he left behind, Bishop's life is once again in danger as he has to complete an impossible list of assassinations of the most dangerous men in the world. Rated R for violence throughout and language. Action & Adventure, Mystery & Suspense

(NEW) GREATER – Brandon Burlsworth is perhaps the greatest walk-on in the history of college football. Brandon dreamed of playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, but was told he wasn't good enough to play Division I ball. Undeterred, Brandon took a risk and walked on in 1994. Written off by fellow teammates and coaches, Brandon displayed dogged determination in the face of staggering odds. The awkward kid who once was an embarrassment to his teammates and an annoyance to his coaches, ended up becoming the most respected player in the history of the program, changing the lives of all he touched. Rated PG for thematic elements, some language and smoking. Genre: Drama, Sports & Fitness

(NEW) HELL OR HIGH WATER – Texas brothers--Toby (Chris Pine), and Tanner (Ben Foster), come together after years divided to rob branches of the bank threatening to foreclose on their family land. For them, the hold-ups are just part of a last-ditch scheme to take back a fu-ture that seemed to have been stolen from under them. Justice seems to be theirs, until they find themselves on the radar of Texas Ranger, Marcus (Jeff Bridges) looking for one last grand pursuit on the eve of his retirement, and his half-Comanche partner, Alberto (Gil Birmingham). As the brothers plot a final bank heist to complete their scheme, and with the Rangers on their heels, a showdown looms at the crossroads where the values of the Old and New West mur-derously collide. Rated R for some strong violence, language throughout and brief sexuality. Drama

(NEW) SPACE DOGS: ADVENTURE TO THE MOON – Blast off for fun! Join an all-star cast includ-ing Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Popstar Ashlee Simpson on an out of-this-world adven-ture. Pushok, a pup astronaut is on a mission to find his father who is trapped on the moon! Defying all odds, Pushok blasts off on a rocket to rescue his family but quickly finds he's not alone as he crosses paths with a macho monkey and a tiny green alien. Can Pushok save his family? Will this be mission impawssible? Rated G. Action & Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

Also showing:

BAD MOMS – In this new comedy from the grateful husbands and devoted fathers who wrote The Hangover, Amy has a seemingly perfect life--a great marriage, over-achieving kids, beauti-ful home and a career. However she's over-worked, over-committed and exhausted to the point that she's about to snap. Fed up, she joins forces with two other over-stressed moms on a quest to liberate themselves from conventional responsibilities--going on a wild, un-mom-like binge of long overdue freedom, fun and self-indulgence--putting them on a collision course with PTA Queen Bee Gwendolyn and her clique of devoted perfect moms. Rated R for sexual material, full frontal nudity, language throughout, and drug and alcohol content. Come-dy

JASON BOURNE – Years after the events of The Bourne Ultimatum, former CIA assassin Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) resurfaces just as his former employers are implementing a new pro-gram aimed at hunting him down. Now fully recovered from his amnesia, Bourne teams up with Nicky Parsons (Julia Stiles) to uncover the ultimate truth about his past and his family while simultaneously exacting revenge and eluding capture by the government forces hot on his trail. Paul Greengrass returns to helm this sequel, with Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander, and Vincent Cassel co-starring. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, and brief strong language. Action & Adventure, Drama

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS – Young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crash-ing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past. Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) to unlock a se-cret legacy. Armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must battle the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) and other gods and monsters to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known. Rated PG. Fantasy/Adventure

PETE’S DRAGON - A reimagining of Disney's cherished family film, "Pete's Dragon" is the ad-venture of an orphaned boy named Pete and his best friend Elliott, who just so happens to be a dragon. "Pete's Dragon" stars Bryce Dallas Howard ("Jurassic World"), Oakes Fegley ("This is Where I Leave You"), Wes Bentley ("The Hunger Games"), Karl Urban ("Star Trek"), Oona Lau-rence ("Southpaw") and Oscar winner Robert Redford. The film is based on a story by Seton I. Miller and S.S. Field. For years, old wood carver Mr. Meacham (Robert Redford) has delighted local children with his tales of the fierce dragon that resides deep in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. To his daughter, Grace (Bryce Dallas Howard), who works as a forest ranger, these stories are little more than tall tales ... until she meets Pete (Oakes Fegley). Pete is a mysteri-ous 10-year-old with no family and no home who claims to live in the woods with a giant, green dragon named Elliott. And from Pete's descriptions, Elliott seems remarkably similar to the dragon from Mr. Meacham's stories. With the help of Natalie (Oona Laurence), an 11-year-old girl whose father Jack (Wes Bentley) owns the local lumber mill, Grace sets out to determine where Pete came from, where he belongs, and the truth about this dragon. Rated PG for ac-tion, peril and brief language. Animation, Kids & Family

SAUSAGE PARTY – In an adult computer-animated film, life is good for all the food items that occupy the shelves at the local supermarket. Frank (Seth Rogen) the sausage, Brenda (Kristen Wiig) the hot dog bun, Teresa Taco and Sammy Bagel Jr. (Edward Norton) can't wait to go home with a happy customer. Soon, their world comes crashing down as poor Frank learns the horrify-ing truth that he will eventually become a meal. After warning his pals about their similar fate, the panicked perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies. Rated R. Adventure & Comedy

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS – For their fifth fully-animated feature-film collaboration, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures present a comedy about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Comedy superstars Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet and Kevin Hart make their animated feature-film debuts. Co-stars/voices: Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Jenny Slate, Bobby Moynihan, Hannibal Buress and Albert Brooks. Rated PG – Action and some rude humor. Animation/Comedy

STAR TREK BEYOND – Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise encounter an alien warrior race when marooned on a distant planet after the destruction of their spaceship in this thrilling sequel directed by Fast & Furious director Justin Lin. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence. Action & Adventure/Drama/Science Fiction & Fantasy

SUICIDE SQUAD – From director David Ayer ("Fury," "End of Watch") comes "Suicide Squad," starring Oscar nominee Will Smith ("Ali," "The Pursuit of Happyness"), Oscar winner Jared Leto ("Dallas Buyers Club"), Margot Robbie ("The Wolf of Wall Street," "Focus"), Joel Kinnaman (Netflix's "House of Cards") and Oscar nominee Viola Davis ("The Help," "Doubt"). It feels good to be bad... Assemble a team of the world's most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, pro-vide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government's disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren't picked to succeed but cho-sen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself? Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action throughout, disturbing behavior, suggestive content and language. Genre: Action & Adventure

WAR DOGS – With the war in Iraq raging on, Efraim Diveroli offers childhood friend David Pack-ouz a chance to make big bucks by becoming an international arms dealer. Together, they ex-ploit a government initiative that allows businesses to bid on U.S. military contracts. Starting small allows the duo to rake in money and live the high life. They soon find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million deal to supply Afghan forces, a deal that puts them in business with some very shady people. Cast: Jonah Hill and Miles Teller. Rated R. Crime/Drama