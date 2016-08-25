KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Aug. 26

Weekend of Aug. 26-28

Beat the Heat Belly Dance weekend, hosted by Why? Not Belly Dance Troupe in Prescott – a local troupe of women. Includes Freaky Friday Night. Over 20 belly dances troupes from around the state will participate. All events, including performances, registration, and classes will take place at the Holiday Courtyard, next to the Grand Highland Hotel, 150 S. Montezuma St. www.whynotbellydance.com. (Aug 26, 27)

16th annual Prescott Jazz Summit, various locations. Annual jazz festival with international stars and Phoenix-based and local musicians includes the best of Arizona high school musicians. 928-830-2462 or http://www.prescottjazz.com. (Aug 26 -28)

Friday, Aug. 26

Free movie, “Eddie the Eagle,” 4 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Starring Hugh Jackman, Taron Egerton. Based on a true Olympic story. PG-13. 928-778-3000.

Free Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the courthouse plaza. Featuring “Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks.”

“The Legacy of New Orleans - A Tribute to Louis Armstrong and Al Hirt,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $18 - $35. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Wynonna Judd at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. The five-time Grammy winner brings her new band, The Big Noise, as well as some of her favorite hits to Prescott at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call 928-776-2000 or visit www.ycpac.com.

Saturday, Aug. 27

2016 Sweet Corn Harvest Party, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mortimer Family Farms in Dewey. Corn eating, tossing and shucking; fresh farm food; produce market; hay rides; corn crazy competitions; petting zoo; straw maze; water activities; bounce houses; tractor display; live entertainment; prizes and giveaways. $3. 928-830-1116 or mortimerfamilyfarms.com.

Underground Prescott talk, 1 p.m. at the Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North. Patricia Ireland-Williams and Bobbi Jane Tucker review the catacombs, tunnels, speakeasies, opium dens and bordellos of Prescott’s past. $7 adults, $6 AAA members, $5 students with ID, free for museum members and children 12 and younger. 928-778-1385 or phippenartmuseum.org.

AZ Speaks: Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps: Entertainment in Old Arizona, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

“One of These Nights – Eagles Tribute,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $22 - $25. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com. SOLD OUT.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Mountain Spirit Co-Op Day of Service, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MSCO, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100, downtown Prescott. Members give their services to the community by donation. Experience different forms of energy work, spiritual readings or mediumship, yoga moves. All donations help fund the printing of “The Intuition” newsletter. 928-445-8545.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the courthouse plaza. Featuring “The Goodwin Street Gang.”

Thursday, Sept. 1

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “Armed with Our Language, We Went to War: The Navajo Code Talkers,” 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 2015 E. Goodwin St. Award-winning poet Laura Tohe, ASU professor and Poet Laureate for the Navajo Nation, discusses the development of the code, the Code Talkers and the aftermath of the war. 928-777-1526.

Prescott Idol Finale, 6:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-443-5220; info@prescottdowntown.com.

Friday, Sept. 2

Second Annual Highlands Natural History Festival, various times and locations. Friday Night Keynote: Cody Lundin. Join local and regional naturalists and collaborative organizations for innovative and interactive hands-on field trips and workshops on topics that include, but are not limited to, local geology, botany and ornithology. Info, highlandscenter.org.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

Groom Creek Fire Department spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. at Station 41, 1110 E. Friendly Pines Road in Prescott. Hosted by the Groom Creek Firefighters’ Association. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, drink and dessert. $10 adults/$5 children/free 3 and younger.

Second Annual Highlands Natural History Festival, various times and locations. Friday Night Keynote: Cody Lundin. Join local and regional naturalists and collaborative organizations for innovative and interactive hands-on field trips and workshops on topics that include, but are not limited to, local geology, botany and ornithology. Info, highlandscenter.org.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

Second Annual Highlands Natural History Festival, various times and locations. Friday Night Keynote: Cody Lundin. Join local and regional naturalists and collaborative organizations for innovative and interactive hands-on field trips and workshops on topics that include, but are not limited to, local geology, botany and ornithology. Info, highlandscenter.org.