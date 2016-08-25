Gallery Guide: Week of Aug. 26

Prescott features the Fourth Friday Art Walk every month of the year showcasing regional and international photography, painting, sculpture, jewelry and wearable art! Meander the streets and courtyards to discover a virtual feast for the eyes and soul. The Fourth Friday Art Walk is held from 5 to 8 p.m. Additional details available at www.artthe4th.com or Facebook https://www.facbook.com/ArtThe4th?ref=hl.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. “Night Aspens,” featuring Jim Check (acrylic and pen & ink painter), opens at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Jim has recently completed a series of paintings based on a trip to Flagstaff where he became enamored with the aspen trees. This will be his first solo exhibition. Reception: Aug. 26 from 5-8 p.m.; music by Rick Jordan.

The Gallery at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 Marina St., 928-445-3286, www.pca-az.net. Exhibit of Charles Laughlin’s work is open – a visual art using text for its graphic impact, whether it’s in 3D or 2D works.

Milagro Arts Center, 126 N. Marina St., www.milagroartscenter.org. Art openings, silent auction and raffle Aug. 26 from 5-8 p.m. On display through Sept. 30: Diane Gilbert’s “Slow Waltz in B” is an interactive textile installation that moves around the viewer; and, Julie Comnick’s “Arrangement for a Silent Orchestra” features large scale charcoal drawings as well as a video installation.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, magart@qwestoffice.net. Fourth Friday opening receptions, 5 to 7 p.m.: in the Spotlight Room, PFLAG “Reaching Out with Love”; and in the Main Gallery, “Monsoon Magic” sale.



Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Golden Age of Cowgirls,” featuring the collections of Western enthusiast Cheri Raftery, on display through Oct. 9.

Sean Gote Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St. 928-445-2233 (formerly Hart’s Art & Decor). Thursday-Saturday; an art, jewelry and home decor gallery – filled with Sean Hart’s paintings, Dolores Hart jewelry and a horde of decorating items.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-4 p.m.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery, “Twisted Flora and Fauna” metal and ceramics by Leslee Oaks and paintings by Jodi Maas and Suzi Zerbe, through Sept. 12. In the Main Gallery, “Objects Found 2016,” through Sept. 20. Artists reception Friday, Aug. 26, 5-8 p.m.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., “Celebrating Our Artists” – celebrating and honoring “EARresistible” artists! Appetizers, wine, music and community during the Fourth Friday Art Walk on Aug. 26, from 5-8 p.m.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2031. “Fall 2016 Faculty Art Exhibition,” work produced by both full- and part-time faculty illustrating the department’s high standards for design and craftsmanship. Includes works of photography, ceramics, sculpture, painting, digital design, printmaking, multimedia, watercolor painting and drawing – through Sept. 1; opening reception Aug. 26 from 5-7 p.m. Free and open to the public.