Fain Road crash claims life

A rollover collision claimed the life of a 20-year-old Surprise man.

Prescott Valley Police responded to the crash Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9:40 p.m. at Fain Road at mile post 325.5 near Robert Road.

Traffic investigators identified a 47-year-old female Cottonwood resident who was driving a white 1999 Ford Explorer that was struck from the rear. This action caused her vehicle to enter the median and roll over. The female driver, who was wearing her safety belt, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

The other vehicle involved was a red 2013 Kia four-door station wagon operated by a 20-year-old male Surprise resident who died from his injuries. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Preliminary investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Fain Road in the inside lane of traffic when the crash occurred.

Fain Road's eastbound lanes of travel were restricted for approximately three hours while officers investigated.

There was no initial evidence of impairment of either of the drivers.

The fatal accident remains under investigation by the Prescott Valley Traffic Division.

Witnesses should contact Prescott Valley Police Traffic Division at (928) 772-5103.