Fain Road crash claims life

A rollover collision claimed the life of a 20-year-old Surprise man.
Prescott Valley Police responded to the crash Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9:40 p.m. at Fain Road at mile post 325.5 near Robert Road.
Traffic investigators identified a 47-year-old female Cottonwood resident who was driving a white 1999 Ford Explorer that was struck from the rear. This action caused her vehicle to enter the median and roll over. The female driver, who was wearing her safety belt, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
The other vehicle involved was a red 2013 Kia four-door station wagon operated by a 20-year-old male Surprise resident who died from his injuries. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.
Preliminary investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Fain Road in the inside lane of traffic when the crash occurred.
Fain Road's eastbound lanes of travel were restricted for approximately three hours while officers investigated.
There was no initial evidence of impairment of either of the drivers.
The fatal accident remains under investigation by the Prescott Valley Traffic Division.
Witnesses should contact Prescott Valley Police Traffic Division at (928) 772-5103.
Comments
KRS 17 hours, 52 minutes ago
Sadly, probably texting ...
Rcadya 16 hours, 18 minutes ago
Wonder why so often (all too often) we read about local drivers not wearing their seat belts. And very often paying the ultimate price for being so stupid. And everyday I see a great many local drivers talking on their cell phones and often texting while driving. Some progressive states ban the use of cell phones and texting while driving!!! And I have lived a lot of different places in my many years, and never till I moved here had I even heard of a 'roll-over'. What do all these drivers do to roll-over??? Go real fast and turn the front wheels sharply??? And jerk the steering wheel to one side? Drink too much? Would it maybe help if they: Slowed down? Concentrated on driving? Drove sober? And maybe if AZ required drivers take a driving test every few year? And even pass a pollution test every year. A quarter of the vehicles I see in Prescott are unsafe and should not be on the roads.
AzRaised 13 hours, 3 minutes ago
How about assuming and making accusations on how her vehicle rolled over you just read the article. Its plainly stated: "Traffic investigators identified a 47-year-old female Cottonwood resident who was driving a white 1999 Ford Explorer that was struck from the rear. This action caused her vehicle to enter the median and roll over."
JackSprecher 15 hours, 44 minutes ago
Move to Phoenix and you can pass as many smog tests as you'd like.
rompinreed 15 hours, 29 minutes ago
Why is it every time someone dies in a car crash, folks start describing what they think happened? It's inconsiderate to the folks involved as well as their families. To KRS; were you there? Why would you make such a uninformed public statement?
To Rcadya; You are not where you came from so go back or stop expecting us to be like the folks you left. Ignorant statements last a long time and can never be taken back once spoken. How in the world did you turn this into a pollution issue? Read the article then think before you share your wisdom with the world.
Rcadya 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
Telling a person with whom you disagree with to go away - to move back to where they came from - is childish, and shows a lack of maturity and smacks of 5th grade playground behavior. A little Trumpianish. If you choose to live in the past, and never evolve, and not wear your seatbelt and breath automotive exhaust go for it. Fine. Helps clear out the gene pool.
JenRN 11 hours, 34 minutes ago
A mother's worst nightmare. I am so sorry for the family.
HuggyBear 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
Both drivers were in the inside lane. Is there really a reason to be in the left lane when not passing or turning left"?