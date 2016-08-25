Jump to content
Editorial cartoon: Aug. 25, 2016
I recently saw an interesting article. another state (don't remember where), a teacher decided instead of overwhelming her students with tons of homework, the only homework they would have is whatever they didn't finish in class. so the kids could have more family time. I think that is a great idea.
Post reply
Why study at all. All you need is 15 dollars an hour at McDonalds to get through life.
Test scores down? Homework is a way to a positive future and good recreation before parents get home from work.
Funny to see the 'science' book in the backpack. I'm sure the locals are curious as to what that is~! Snort!
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2016 The Daily Courier and Western News & Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
lildutch1 22 hours, 29 minutes ago
I recently saw an interesting article. another state (don't remember where), a teacher decided instead of overwhelming her students with tons of homework, the only homework they would have is whatever they didn't finish in class. so the kids could have more family time. I think that is a great idea.
Latisha 19 hours, 17 minutes ago
Why study at all. All you need is 15 dollars an hour at McDonalds to get through life.
foster 14 hours, 59 minutes ago
Test scores down? Homework is a way to a positive future and good recreation before parents get home from work.
NOTRepublican 14 hours, 21 minutes ago
Funny to see the 'science' book in the backpack. I'm sure the locals are curious as to what that is~! Snort!