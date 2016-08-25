Editorial cartoon: Aug. 25, 2016

  • Originally Published: August 25, 2016 6:03 a.m.

    • Editorial cartoon: Aug. 25, 2016

    Comments

    lildutch1 22 hours, 29 minutes ago

    I recently saw an interesting article. another state (don't remember where), a teacher decided instead of overwhelming her students with tons of homework, the only homework they would have is whatever they didn't finish in class. so the kids could have more family time. I think that is a great idea.

    0

    Latisha 19 hours, 17 minutes ago

    Why study at all. All you need is 15 dollars an hour at McDonalds to get through life.

    1

    foster 14 hours, 59 minutes ago

    Test scores down? Homework is a way to a positive future and good recreation before parents get home from work.

    1

    NOTRepublican 14 hours, 21 minutes ago

    Funny to see the 'science' book in the backpack. I'm sure the locals are curious as to what that is~! Snort!

    0