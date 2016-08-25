Cross-Eyed Possum opens Food Truck Festival

Upcoming schedule Sept. 3 – 6 p.m. at J&J Restaurant, 224 N. Cortez St. Sept. 11 – Noon at the 19th Annual Empty Bowls event on the Courthouse Plaza Sept. 17 – 6 p.m. at The Wild West Mud Fest in Prescott Valley, the Entertainment District off Glassford Hill Road Oct. 20 – 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St.

Beyond the gastronomical delights sure to be present at the annual Food Truck Festival at the Mile High football field on Goodwin Street on Saturday, Aug. 27, the visiting crowds will be entertained with the likes of a hometown band of three, talented high school-aged musicians.

And you’re not likely to forget the opening acts’ name – Cross-eyed Possum.

With the opening of the festival at noon, the Cross-eyed Possum threesome – Prescott High School students Jonah and Jason Howard and their classmate Max Hill – will take to the stage to perform what their website describes as a mix of original rock, acoustic, blues and more. The group offers a variety of styles and instrumentation, with all performing multiple instruments that include electric and acoustic guitars, upright bass, trumpet, percussion and saxophone.

Food truck festival organizer Steve Gottlieb said he is impressed with what these teenagers bring to the local music scene.

“They are one of my opening acts,” said Gottlieb who has also booked KDMA for a 2 p.m. performance and the Wes Williams Band at 4 p.m. “I love having them. I think they’re a great up and coming band. I want to see what they morph into when they’re older … There is a lot of talent there.”

On their new website – www.crosseyedpossumband.com – is a review that touts their unique style and talent.

Multiple efforts to reach band members this week were not successful.

From their website biographies, the Howard twins’ affection for music started at a young age, and over the years they have both become proficient on multiple instruments and with vocals for the band that has performed in various gigs over the last year. The two both perform in the Prescott High School band, are members of the Prescott POPS Symphony, and together write some of their own music. Jason Howard plays the bass guitar, the upright bass and trumpet and his twin brother plays the electric and acoustic guitar, the French horn, the cello, even the mandolin.

Band mate Max Hill didn’t start playing the drums until three years ago, but showed an affinity for them right away; he, too, has become a proficient saxophone player, playing in the high school jazz band.

Hill recently attended a challenging jazz camp at The University of Arizona and was chosen to perform several outstanding solos amongst the best young saxophone players of the Arizona region.

“Their commitment to music, originality, professionalism and diversity set them apart as a group to keep your eyes on,” reads the intro to their website.