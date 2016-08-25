Beat the Heat with belly dancing workshops

Schedule Saturday’s workshops are: 9 a.m. - Tribal ComboNation 10:15 a.m. - Sassy Spanish Skirt 11:30 a.m. (1.5 hours) -Bellyshare 1:15 p.m. - Beat the Drum Drum Combo 2:30 p.m. - Sword, Tray, Basket or Book: Balance Technique Made Fun At 3:30 p.m., a casual event, Belly Games, takes place in the Courtyard. From 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. is an Open Drum and Dance.

Open dancing, workshops, and performances take place Friday evening and all day/evening on Saturday at the Beat the Heat belly dancing event. More than 20 belly dance troupes from around the state are expected to participate in workshops and performances that take place at the Holiday Courtyard, next to the Grand Highland Hotel, 150 S. Montezuma St.

Hosted by Why? Not Belly Dance Troupe in Prescott, the event begins with Freaky Friday Night Meet and Greet that takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Courtyard. Participants are encouraged to wear a favorite costume, finest frippery, or silliest suit.

Registration fee for the workshops is $10, and $5 for each hourlong workshop. Registration takes place at Holiday Courtyard from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday. In case of rain, classes will be held at the Flying Nest Studio, less than a block away. Payment is cash at the door; however, participants should register online in order to guarantee placement in classes. The first 20 people are guaranteed a spot.

In case of rain, classes will be moved to the Flying Nest with class size capped at 20. Workshops held in the Courtyard can accommodate up to 50 participants.

The free evening performance, Show Your Colors: A Bellydance Variety Show, includes 15 diverse groups from around Arizona and begins at 7 p.m. Food, alcohol and vendors are available. The public is invited.