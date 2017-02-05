Odd & Interesting
Man who cited Jesus for $7 billion crime pleads guilty
A Florida man who told authorities he made $7 billion in illegal transfers from a bank because "Jesus Christ created wealth for everyone" has pleaded guilty to a single charge.February 5, 2017
Sports
Evans leads ASU past Oregon State, 81-68
It's no secret that Arizona State can score buckets in bunches, but when the Sun Devils concentrate on team defense, they're especially dangerous, said junior guard Shannon Evans II.February 5, 2017
Opinions
Editorial cartoon: Feb. 5, 2017
Editorial cartoon: Feb. 5, 2017February 5, 2017
Kudos
KornUkopia Calendar: Week of Feb. 3
Don't miss these entertainment events ...February 2, 2017
Features
Parents find power in ‘love and logic’
The journey of parenting can be one of awe and wonder, with children so precious mothers and fathers are giddy with delight over their every antic.February 5, 2017
Life
Past presidents of the Prescott-Caborca Sister City committees meet
Recently, on a trip to Caborca, eight past-presidents of the Prescott-Caborca Sister City committees met at one event – a real occasion.February 5, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: David Joseph Buttke
David “D.J.” Joseph Buttke, 55, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in his home.February 5, 2017