Odd & Interesting

story photo

Bed bug infestation temporarily closes Alabama fire station

A fire station in northwestern Alabama has had to be temporarily closed after an infestation of bed bugs sent at least one firefighter for medical treatment.

January 29, 2017

Sports

story photo

Millsap's double-double not enough, NAZ Suns fall short

DES MOINES, Iowa — Elijah Millsap had a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds, but a 24-9 second-quarter spurt by the Energy proved too much for Northern Arizona to overcome in a 108-103 loss to Iowa on Saturday night.

January 28, 2017

Opinions

story photo

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 29, 2017

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 29, 2017

January 29, 2017

Kudos

story photo

Central Arizona Concert Band performs Sunday at Embry-Riddle

The Central Arizona Concert Band welcomes the new year with its mid-winter Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan.29, in the Davis Learning Center Auditorium at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road.

January 29, 2017

Features

story photo

Charter school celebrates school choice

The smell of fresh pancakes and syrup wafted into classrooms and the outdoor parking lot at Willow Creek Charter School on Thursday, Jan. 26, a gastronomic treat prepared by Director Terese Soto to celebrate National School Choice Week.

January 29, 2017

Life

story photo

Birth Announcements (part I): January 29, 2017

Birth Announcements (part I): January 29, 2017

January 29, 2017

Obituaries

story photo

Obituary: John Gardner Finton

John Gardner Finton passed from this life at home on Jan. 4, 2017, with his wife and daughter by his side.

January 29, 2017

Reader Poll:

Do you support President Trump's border wall?

See results

  • Yes, even if it means Americans are paying for it. 24%
  • Yes, but only if Mexico pays for it. 5%
  • I support it ether way. 36%
  • No. I do not support it no mater who pays for it. 36%

549 total votes

Community Calendar
MON
30
American Sewing Guild Members Sew for Charity
First Evangelical Church, 231 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
TUE
31
Toddler Storytime
Prescott Public Library
TUE
31
TEENS 12-18 years T.A.B. Teen Advisory Board Prescott Valley Public Library
Prescott Valley Public Library
TUE
31
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Prescott Public Library-Elsea Room
TUE
31
Rock Historian Vincent Bruno: The Beatles Next...The Solo Years
Prescott Puiblic Library
