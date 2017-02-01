Odd & Interesting
Deer's head stuck in pretzel jug for days
A deer that had a plastic pretzel container stuck on its head for several days has been freed in Maryland.February 1, 2017
Sports
Kody Jones’ last-second 3-pointer stuns Bears
PRESCOTT — In the last two meetings between the rival Bears and Badgers, Bradshaw Mountain prevailed with one-point victories, but on Tuesday night, Prescott’s Kody Jones put an end to that streak.February 1, 2017
Opinions
Editorial Cartoon Feb. 1, 2017
Editorial cartoon published in The Daily Courier Wednesday, Feb. 1.February 1, 2017
Kudos
‘Reset’ documentary premieres Feb. 2 in Sedona
The Sedona International Film Festival presents a one-night only special premiere of the award-winning documentary “Reset” on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.January 26, 2017
Features
Stretching out the body, mind through yoga practice
Yoga is a diverse practice with many types and correlating health benefits.February 1, 2017
Life
Birth Announcements (part I): January 29, 2017
Birth Announcements (part I): January 29, 2017January 29, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Thomas Y. Perkins
Our loved husband, dad, papa, uncle and friend went to his heavenly home on Jan. 29, 2017.February 1, 2017