Man who cited Jesus for $7 billion crime pleads guilty

A Florida man who told authorities he made $7 billion in illegal transfers from a bank because "Jesus Christ created wealth for everyone" has pleaded guilty to a single charge.

February 5, 2017

Evans leads ASU past Oregon State, 81-68

It's no secret that Arizona State can score buckets in bunches, but when the Sun Devils concentrate on team defense, they're especially dangerous, said junior guard Shannon Evans II.

February 5, 2017

Editorial cartoon: Feb. 5, 2017

Editorial cartoon: Feb. 5, 2017

February 5, 2017

KornUkopia Calendar: Week of Feb. 3

Don't miss these entertainment events ...

February 2, 2017

Parents find power in ‘love and logic’

The journey of parenting can be one of awe and wonder, with children so precious mothers and fathers are giddy with delight over their every antic.

February 5, 2017

Past presidents of the Prescott-Caborca Sister City committees meet

Recently, on a trip to Caborca, eight past-presidents of the Prescott-Caborca Sister City committees met at one event – a real occasion.

February 5, 2017

Obituary: David Joseph Buttke

David “D.J.” Joseph Buttke, 55, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in his home.

February 5, 2017

