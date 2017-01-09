Sports
Alabama rolls into another champ game with Clemson
TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind.January 9, 2017
Opinions
Editorial cartoon: Jan. 9, 2017
The Courier's editorial cartoon for Jan. 9, 2017.January 9, 2017
Kudos
‘Tis Art Exhibit offers young artists opportunity for gallery showing
Vibrant tissue-paper collages, pretty vases with flowers, and precise black-and-white drawings: The art runs the gamut at the STEPS Art Education Program for Children exhibit at downtown Prescott’s ‘Tis Art Center & Gallery.January 7, 2017
Features
Dear Annie: A shining example of generosity
I have a rare child, one who asks nothing for herself and gives generously to others.January 9, 2017
Life
Larry and Phyllis Collette celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary
Larry and Phyllis Collette, of Prescott Valley, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Larry Maghrak.January 8, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Alice June Phipps
Alice June Phipps, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Dewey, Arizona, on Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2016.January 9, 2017