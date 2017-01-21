Sports
Mickelson fires a 66, ties for 6th through Day 2 in La Quinta
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Hudson Swafford beat the rain Friday in the CareerBuilder Challenge, and Phil Mickelson played his best in the worst of the conditions.January 21, 2017
Opinions
Editorial cartoon: Jan. 21, 2017
Editorial cartoon: Jan. 21, 2017January 21, 2017
Kudos
‘Diamond Rocks’ tribute performance set for Elks Theatre Jan. 27
They are the stick-in-your-head tunes of the 1970s, and 1980s: Song Sung Blue, Cracklin’ Rosie, Sweet Caroline, Forever in Blue Jeans.January 21, 2017
Features
Dear Annie: Strings attached
Dear Annie: I’m seeking help and understanding of my wife’s attitudes about gifting to friends and family members.January 21, 2017
Life
Wreaths across America ceremony
On Dec. 17, 2016, the ladies of the General George Crook Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) were delighted to attend the Wreaths across America ceremony.January 15, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Grover ‘Charlie’ Hall
Grover “Charlie” Hall, 78, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Prescott, Arizona.January 21, 2017