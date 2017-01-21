Panhandler chokes, robs 88-year-old man photo
Panhandler chokes, robs 88-year-old man
Be ready to wait out snowfall, get prepared photo
Be ready to wait out snowfall, get prepared
Trading taxes makes sense for Prescott, officials say photo
Trading taxes makes sense for Prescott, officia...
Police ticket quotas, fact or fiction? photo
Police ticket quotas, fact or fiction?

Sports

story photo

Mickelson fires a 66, ties for 6th through Day 2 in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Hudson Swafford beat the rain Friday in the CareerBuilder Challenge, and Phil Mickelson played his best in the worst of the conditions.

January 21, 2017

Opinions

story photo

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 21, 2017

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 21, 2017

January 21, 2017

Kudos

story photo

‘Diamond Rocks’ tribute performance set for Elks Theatre Jan. 27

They are the stick-in-your-head tunes of the 1970s, and 1980s: Song Sung Blue, Cracklin’ Rosie, Sweet Caroline, Forever in Blue Jeans.

January 21, 2017

Features

story photo

Dear Annie: Strings attached

Dear Annie: I’m seeking help and understanding of my wife’s attitudes about gifting to friends and family members.

January 21, 2017

Life

story photo

Wreaths across America ceremony

On Dec. 17, 2016, the ladies of the General George Crook Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) were delighted to attend the Wreaths across America ceremony.

January 15, 2017

Obituaries

story photo

Obituary: Grover ‘Charlie’ Hall

Grover “Charlie” Hall, 78, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Prescott, Arizona.

January 21, 2017

dCourier's Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Daily Courier 2016 Holiday Moments and Memories
Small Business Saturday
Cookie Contest 2016 Winners and Recipes
Veterans Day Tribute



Latest Photo Galleries




Reader Poll:

What do you think Trump's administration should do with Obamacare?

See results

  • Scrap it, start over 49%
  • Nothing, keep as is 9%
  • Revamp pieces of it 42%

714 total votes

See past polls
Community Calendar
SAT
21
Family Storytime
Prescott Public Library
SAT
21
Caldecott Kaleidoscope of Books and Art for Kids
Prescott Public Library
SAT
21
James D'Leon
Yavapai College Performing Arts Center
MON
23
American Sewing Guild Members Sew for Charity
First Evangelical Church, 231 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
MON
23
iPhone Essentials
Prescott Valley Public Library
View More...
+ Submit Event