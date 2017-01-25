Reversible lanes could reduce I-17 traffic (VIDEO) photo
Reversible lanes could reduce I-17 traffic (VIDEO)
Arizona man sentenced for plotting Texas attack photo
Arizona man sentenced for plotting Texas attack
Big growth in Chino Valley, but it’s no boom photo
Big growth in Chino Valley, but it’s no boom
Trump expands global anti-abortion ban photo
Trump expands global anti-abortion ban

Odd & Interesting

story photo

Sinkhole swallows yards, threatens pickup in Philly suburb

Crews are assessing a massive sinkhole that has swallowed parts of two residential yards and is threatening to swallow a pickup truck in the Philadelphia suburbs.

January 25, 2017

Sports

story photo

Bradshaw boys finish region play unbeaten

Bradshaw Mountain High’s boys soccer team concluded Grand Canyon Region play undefeated at 6-0 after dispatching rival Prescott, 3-1, at Bob Pavlich Field.

January 26, 2017

Opinions

story photo

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017

January 25, 2017

Kudos

story photo

YCPAC presents Bolshoi Ballet’s ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Prescott ballet and fairy tale lovers will not want to miss the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center live satellite broadcast showing on Wednesday, Jan. 25, of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow performing “The Sleeping Beauty.”

January 21, 2017

Features

story photo

10 signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Nationwide, in 2016, 5.4 million people have a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

January 25, 2017

Life

story photo

Birth Announcements (part I): January 22, 2017

Birth Announcements (part I): January 22, 2017

January 22, 2017

Obituaries

story photo

Obituary: Betsy Barnes

Betsy Barnes died at her home in Prescott, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

January 25, 2017

dCourier's Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Daily Courier 2016 Holiday Moments and Memories
Small Business Saturday
Cookie Contest 2016 Winners and Recipes
Veterans Day Tribute



Latest Photo Galleries




Reader Poll:

Do you support President Trump's border wall?

See results

  • Yes, even if it means Americans are paying for it. 4%
  • Yes, but only if Mexico pays for it. 19%
  • I support it ether way. 37%
  • No. I do not support it no mater who pays for it. 41%

27 total votes

See past polls
Community Calendar
THU
26
Community Nature Series: Epizootics: A Look at Insects and other Organisms that Affect Forest Healt
Highlands Center for Natural History
THU
26
Craigslist 101
Prescott Public Library
THU
26
Prescott Valley Oath Keepers Monthly Meeting
VFW Post 10227, 2375 N 5TH Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
THU
26
Square Dance Lessons - New Class begins Sept 8.
Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave. Prescott, AZ
THU
26
Mile-Hi Squares - Square Dance Lessons Begin Sept. 8
Lincoln School Cafeteria - 201 Park Ave
View More...
+ Submit Event