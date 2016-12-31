Sports
UConn beats Brown, 4-1, to capture Desert Hockey Classic tourney title (PHOTOS)
PRESCOTT VALLEY – The University of Connecticut captured the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic championship trophy on Saturday, Dec. 31, defeating Brown University, 4-1.December 31, 2016
Opinions
Editorial cartoon: Dec. 31, 2016
Editorial cartoon: Dec. 31, 2016December 31, 2016
Kudos
Sixth annual boot drop slated to ring in 2017
Set to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the sixth annual Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop will feature all of the favorites from its previous five years, along with a few new features.December 29, 2016
Features
Church News: Week of Dec. 31
Church news for the week of Dec. 31 ...December 31, 2016
Life
Yavapai DAR honors vets – past & present
During the Christmas season, the Yavapai Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, had three occasions to show their support for veterans.December 29, 2016
Obituaries
Obituary: Martha June Burch
Martha June Burch, age 92, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 28, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona. Martha was born on June 29, 1924 in Miami, Oklahoma.December 31, 2016