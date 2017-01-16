Stop and go on Highway 69 photo
Stop and go on Highway 69
$900 raise for teachers, cash for education in Ducey’s budget photo
$900 raise for teachers, cash for education in ...
Riding without a helmet? photo
Riding without a helmet?
Days Past: Railroading in Central Arizona opened Southwest photo
Days Past: Railroading in Central Arizona opene...

Sports

story photo

Rodgers delivers improbable win

After another improbable throw from Aaron Rodgers that propelled the Green Bay Packers to a playoff win, coach Mike McCarthy was asked if it was the best one yet from his star quarterback.

January 16, 2017

Opinions

story photo

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 17, 2017

The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 17, 2017 edition of The Daily Courier.

January 16, 2017

Kudos

story photo

Goodwin Street Gang a jazz quintet unlike any other in Prescott

Every Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., a quintet of musicians comes together at El Gato Azul in Prescott for a unique live-entertainment offering.

January 13, 2017

Features

story photo

Adult Center of Prescott turns 10 this month

Where can you find bingo, bridge, dance classes, fitness, billiards and games all in one place?

January 15, 2017

Life

story photo

Wreaths across America ceremony

On Dec. 17, 2016, the ladies of the General George Crook Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) were delighted to attend the Wreaths across America ceremony.

January 15, 2017

Obituaries

story photo

Obituary: Gayle Dinsmore

Mr. Gayle Dinsmore, 76, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Dec. 8, 2016. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Lexington, Kentucky.

January 16, 2017

dCourier's Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Daily Courier 2016 Holiday Moments and Memories
Small Business Saturday
Cookie Contest 2016 Winners and Recipes
Veterans Day Tribute



Latest Photo Galleries




Reader Poll:

What do you think Trump's administration should do with Obamacare?

See results

  • Scrap it, start over 49%
  • Nothing, keep as is 9%
  • Revamp pieces of it 42%

714 total votes

See past polls
Community Calendar
MON
16
PRESCOTT PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY
Prescott Public Library
MON
16
American Sewing Guild Members Sew for Charity
First Evangelical Church, 231 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
MON
16
iPhone Essentials
Prescott Valley Public Library
TUE
17
INTRO TO COMPUTERS
PRESCOTT VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY
TUE
17
Toddler Storytime
Prescott Public Library
View More...
+ Submit Event