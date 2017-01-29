Odd & Interesting
Bed bug infestation temporarily closes Alabama fire station
A fire station in northwestern Alabama has had to be temporarily closed after an infestation of bed bugs sent at least one firefighter for medical treatment.January 29, 2017
Sports
Millsap's double-double not enough, NAZ Suns fall short
DES MOINES, Iowa — Elijah Millsap had a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds, but a 24-9 second-quarter spurt by the Energy proved too much for Northern Arizona to overcome in a 108-103 loss to Iowa on Saturday night.January 28, 2017
Opinions
Editorial cartoon: Jan. 29, 2017
Kudos
Central Arizona Concert Band performs Sunday at Embry-Riddle
The Central Arizona Concert Band welcomes the new year with its mid-winter Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan.29, in the Davis Learning Center Auditorium at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road.January 29, 2017
Features
Charter school celebrates school choice
The smell of fresh pancakes and syrup wafted into classrooms and the outdoor parking lot at Willow Creek Charter School on Thursday, Jan. 26, a gastronomic treat prepared by Director Terese Soto to celebrate National School Choice Week.January 29, 2017
Life
Birth Announcements (part I): January 29, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: John Gardner Finton
John Gardner Finton passed from this life at home on Jan. 4, 2017, with his wife and daughter by his side.January 29, 2017